Lockdown extension: One week notice 'isn't enough' for nightlife delay
It's been 15 months since nightclubs in England last opened their doors to clubbers.
For some of us, it's been a break from sticky dance floors, but for people who work in the nightlife industry, those 15 months have left them "heartbroken."
Lockdown and social distancing precautions were due to end on 21 June, but that's to be delayed for another four weeks.
It would have meant that clubs could open again.
DJ Gem Precious feels like her line of work has been "an afterthought".
'It isn't enough time'
"It's really frustrating," she tells Newsbeat.
"For DJs, it's all about organisation and booking up in advance. To be given only a week to tell us whether or not that can go ahead, it isn't enough time."
That's something which resonates with Charlie Hewitt.
Charlie used to freelance at one of London's top clubs as an artist liaison, booking rooms and travel for performers.
His lifestyle's pretty different now - in lockdown he became a supermarket delivery worker.
Charlie says he's "upset and anxious" over the 21 June easing being pushed back as "it's too late for a lot of companies who've planned for this date".
"Events take months to plan, do all the prep for and book artists.
"All of that effort and work will go to waste and we don't have any events insurance to cover us for the pandemic."
'Don't let it fall in to disrepair'
Charlie appreciates the risk of Covid, and says if figures are bad, "we definitely have to remain closed".
But, he references the pilot club night trialled in Liverpool last month as an example of how his sector could move forward.
The city's health chief said the events, where people didn't wear masks or social distance, "did not cause any detectable spread of the virus".
He says: "It shows with the right precautions events are very safe to take place."
The majority of scientists who advise the government say cases are rising, which puts more pressure on hospitals.
There's also concern about keeping hospitals free to catch up with non-Covid related treatments.
'Let us get back to what we do best'
Ryan Arnold DJs across the country. He says the vaccine programme has put us in a "much better position" than we were.
He tells Newsbeat: "The compromises people have made mental health-wise, relationships that have been ruined, even people who have lost their homes.
"The people who are vulnerable have been safely looked after with the vaccine.
"Unless there is data that categorically says that what we're doing is putting more lives at risk, let us get back to what we do best."
Gem too wants the government to "have faith in the vaccine programme".
"It's proven to be working. Please let us have our jobs and livelihoods back.
"Don't let this sector which brings so much, not just to the British economy, but British culture, fall in to disrepair before it's too late."
It's not just those working in nightclubs who are worried about the delay.
Harkirit Boparai is the manager of The Crescent, a music venue in York. He says the past year has been "a bit of a mess".
"We've had some shows that we rescheduled four times now, and now we're going to have to do a fifth."
Harkirit feels the communication from the government has been lacking.
"The biggest frustration is when they announce a load more restrictions, but then wait a week or two for a financial package to go alongside that."
He thinks the nightlife industry is seen as a "frivolous extra", and isn't in the government's priorities.
"I don't think that any of the cabinet have gone to any concerts in the last few years.
"We've also been given rules to stop people singing along and even cheering to a performance.
"I don't think the pubs were doing that yesterday when the football was on."
Tom Carnell is the manager of a The Shed, a small music venue in Leicester.
His venue, if social distancing were required, only fits "20 or 30" people.
We've been doing this for over a year, I've become accustomed to having to adapt," he says.
"We've looked at closing two or three times but we're still here. What's another 4 weeks."
He's hoping the new date for re-opening isn't delayed further, though.
"If it's not happened in four weeks then I don't know what to do, it will be horrible."