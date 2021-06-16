Euro 2020: Scotland fan visits streets named after every player
By Sam Gruet
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
If you're Scottish, what is the correct way to celebrate your men's national team qualifying for a major tournament for the first time in your life?
Buy a replica shirt? Hang a flag out of the window?
How about finding streets matching the names of every player in the squad, then travelling to each one for a selfie?
For 20-year-old David Little from Glasgow the answer was "all of the above".
"I've been going to Scotland home games since I was about eight years old and there have been a lot of near misses, but it's brilliant to finally be at the Euros." He tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
So brilliant, that even without a car he decided the way he wanted to honour his national team's success was by a series of pictures of street signs.
"I do love doing pointless things like this," he says.
"It was all really my idea. My plan was just to run to them all but I was on maps looking for the street names and I couldn't do them all in Glasgow, so I decided to go a little bit further."
In other words… a four hour train journey south to Stoke, once home to Scottish midfield maestro and Dundee captain Charlie Adam.
Luckily for David, he didn't have to complete that leg of the trip on an infamous cold night in Stoke.
To mark Scotland qualifying for the first major tournament in my lifetime, I decided to visit a street for each of the 26 named Scotland #EURO2020 squad members. Several stupidly long walks, runs, cycles and bus/train journeys later, I finally completed my mission. pic.twitter.com/vydFp2vcKO— David Little (@_DavidLittle_) June 14, 2021
Glasgow had been under some of the strictest lockdown restrictions in the country for nine months, because of the high number of Covid cases.
So when the city moved down to level two restrictions on 5 June, David started his "expedition".
It took him just nine days - "and a few days off" he adds - to complete.
"The most exhausting trip was when I cycled to Falkirk and back from Glasgow. Which is around 50 miles."
"I arrived in Falkirk and there was a big fire - there was lots of smoke and fire engines so I had to find a different route. It was an expedition."
It was only when David posted a gallery of street names from his travels that he realised he might be onto something.
"I actually initially just posted it just for friends and it was very popular. So then I thought I'll just put it on twitter and see what the reaction was."
That reaction included thousands liking, sharing and commenting on his tweet - smashing David's previous best like total of seven.
"No I definitely didn't expect the reaction it got. But I'm delighted with it."
As for whether there are other celebratory plans in the works, the 20-year-old maths student says he thinks he's "done for mad adventures this summer".
But he says he'll "come up with something new sometime".
As for the next World Cup?
"We definitely want to qualify… hopefully there won't be as many new streets to find."