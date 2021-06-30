Nick Grimshaw to leave Radio 1 after 14 years
BBC Radio 1's drivetime host Nick Grimshaw is leaving the station after 14 years.
Vick Hope and Jordan North will co-host a new drivetime show on the network.
Nick Grimshaw said: "My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true.
"But over the last few months I've been doing a lot of thinking about my future.
"I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on."
His last show will be on 12 August and Vick and Jordan's first show will broadcast on 6 September.
Speaking on his show on Wednesday afternoon, the 36-year-old said the decision came after "the most surreal, weirdest 18 months of life ever".
"You take stock in times like this and you look at your life. I looked at mine and I wanted to make that change", he said.
I want to thank you, the R1 listeners for joining me on this journey. Thank you for being a massive part of my life and sharing your lives with me on the radio every day. Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to ‘avvvvv it!— nick grimshaw (@grimmers) June 30, 2021
Grimmy joined the BBC in 2007 and co-presented a youth show with Annie Mac.
He was made presenter of the Radio 1 Breakfast show in 2012, taking over from Chris Moyles at the age of 27.
He stayed there for six years before swapping with Greg James and taking over the drivetime show.
In a statement, Vick Hope said taking over Grimmy's show was "madness".
She said: "I love Radio 1 so, so much, having grown up tuning in religiously every single day, it means the world to be taking the reins at home-time with the phenomenal Mr North.
"Grimmy is an absolute legend of the game, thank you mate for every laugh you've sent rippling through the country.
"Taking over drive is a task we won't be taking lightly, but Jordan and I are ready to put our all into making your journey home that little bit brighter."
Jordan North, who currently hosts a weekend lunchtime show on the station, said: "I am absolutely chuffed to be making the move over to Radio 1 daytime and even happier to be working alongside Vick.
"Grimmy is a Radio 1 legend so we definitely have big shoes to fill but will work extremely hard to make sure afternoons on Radio 1 still sound superb.
"I am super excited to get started and look forward to this next chapter with Vick and the rest of my Radio 1 family."
Annie Mac also recently announced she's leaving Radio 1 after 17 years, to spend more time with her children, write fiction and create podcasts.
Her last show as host of Future Sounds will be on 30 July.