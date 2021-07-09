Lil Baby: Rapper arrested in Paris over drugs allegation
- Published
US rapper Lil Baby has been arrested in Paris for allegedly carrying drugs, police have confirmed.
The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was detained with one other person for allegedly possessing cannabis.
He was with NBA star James Harden at the time of his arrest but the basketball player wasn't arrested and isn't suspected of any crime.
Lil Baby and Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week.
The rapper went to Balenciaga's couture show on Wednesday. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon and has been in custody since then.
An investigation has been opened by the city's police department.
Lil Baby was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and is best known for his songs Drip Too Hard and The Bigger Picture - a protest song which was released after the death of George Floyd.
He's also collaborated with huge US artists like Drake, Future and Lil Wayne.
Lil Baby's management team has been contacted for comment by Radio 1 Newsbeat.