BBC News

Lil Baby: Rapper arrested in Paris over drugs allegation

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionLil Baby won Best Male Hip Hop Artist at this year's BET Awards

US rapper Lil Baby has been arrested in Paris for allegedly carrying drugs, police have confirmed.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was detained with one other person for allegedly possessing cannabis.

He was with NBA star James Harden at the time of his arrest but the basketball player wasn't arrested and isn't suspected of any crime.

Lil Baby and Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week.

The rapper went to Balenciaga's couture show on Wednesday. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon and has been in custody since then.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionLil Baby and James Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week

An investigation has been opened by the city's police department.

Lil Baby was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and is best known for his songs Drip Too Hard and The Bigger Picture - a protest song which was released after the death of George Floyd.

He's also collaborated with huge US artists like Drake, Future and Lil Wayne.

Lil Baby's management team has been contacted for comment by Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.

Related Topics

More on this story