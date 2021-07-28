Rapper DaBaby apologises for HIV comments made at festival
Rapper DaBaby has apologised for his comments about people with HIV on stage at a music festival in the US.
He tweeted last night that his comments were "insensitive" adding he had "no intentions on offending anybody" before offering "my apologies".
"Anybody who done ever been [affected] by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset," he added.
Dua Lipa - whose song Levitating he features on - said she was "surprised and horrified" by the comments.
DaBaby also addressed the LGBT community in his tweet saying "I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."
What did DaBaby say?
Performing at Rolling Loud festival in Miami over the weekend, he asked every audience member to "put your cell phone light up", apart from those who were HIV-positive or were gay men who had sex in car parks.
He also made the false claim that HIV will "make you die in two or three weeks".
Medication helping those with HIV to live long, healthy lives has been available for decades.
DaBaby had defended his comments in an Instagram story posted on Sunday. In it he said: "What I do at the live show is for the audience at the live show. It would never translate correctly to someone looking a little five/six second clip."
Around half an hour before his apology tweet, the rapper angered followers by once again appearing to defend his words.
"I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y'all start a million man March," he wrote on Twitter.
He suggested that the "same amount of support" isn't shown when a black person is killed by a police officer.
One follower replied: "Why are you bringing up police brutality to deflect?? Very strange! There are hundreds of thousands of people fighting for black people's lives every day helping/doing more then you will ever do."