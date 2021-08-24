Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello for Radio 1 Live Lounge month
Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Bring Me The Horizon have been revealed as some of the big names performing for Radio 1's 2021 Live Lounge month.
Little Simz, Mimi Webb and Rag'n'Bone Man will also perform during the series of September specials.
This year's Live Lounge month will start on 6 September with a special, unseen performance from BTS.
It was recorded as part of the boyband's recent Radio 1 appearance.
Shawn Mendes says it feels "amazing to be performing new music again".
New performances will follow every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the month, with each artist performing a mix of their own songs and covers.
'A fresh take'
It coincides with Radio 1's new schedule, with Rickie, Melvin and Charlie taking over the daytime Live Lounge slot from Clara Amfo.
"It's felt like waiting for your birthday to come around when you're a kid," Rickie, Melvin and Charlie said.
"With the show having three hosts for the first time we're bringing a fresh take so expect us to go in from the offset, no messing around - it's going to be big."
Radio 1's Live Lounge has attracted some of the biggest artists in the world, including Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Bruno Mars.
Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said the Live Lounge would bring "music fans closer to their favourite artists".
All performances from Live Lounge Month can be heard on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds and will be available to watch on demand on Radio 1's BBC iPlayer and YouTube channels.