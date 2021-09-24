The Magic Circle appoints its youngest, and first female, president
Times have changed in the magic industry. Tricks aren't just about sawing people in half these days - they also teach people about climate change.
It's different at the top too - a 28-year-old woman has been elected president of The Magic Circle.
It's the first time a woman has held the title in its 116 year history.
Megan Swann is now the president of the organisation, founded in 1905, for British magicians.
She's also its youngest.
'Magic has definitely changed'
The Magician's Circle is built on one main rule that its members can never reveal the secrets of their tricks - and until 1991, one of its other rules was that women couldn't even join, let alone be president.
But Megan believes its sexist reputation is starting to change.
"I think many people do still have this slightly outdated image of the male magician in top hat and tails and pulling rabbits out of the hat," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
"Magic has definitely changed. There are some amazing magicians out there of all different ages, and races and genders.
"Over the last few years, especially I've noticed a real growth in the younger members."
Magic tricks and climate change
She says that celebrity tricksters such as David Blaine and Dynamo have made magic cool again.
But Megan doesn't perform like these A-listers, she uses her skills to share a message about climate change, in what she describes as "environmental magic."
"I generally teach people about environmental issues and how we can help through magic tricks," she says.
"So I do things on climate change, waste, ocean pollution and deforestation, all through magic."
"It's a really good communication tool and a really good way of engaging people. It can be quite a depressing topic otherwise."
Like every industry - especially the performing arts - the past 18 months have been a struggle for magicians, who've been unable to work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Megan says it's a "major challenge" to get back to "some kind of normality" and for her, she's getting back to it with a new title of - what is essentially - the Dumbledore of British magicians.
"It's such an amazing honour, I can't quite believe that I'm the person that has a magic circle," Megan adds.
"And to have made history in the process as well. It's just it's even better. It's the icing on the cake."