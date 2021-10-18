Bouncer shortage a 'threat to public safety', warn nightlife bosses
A shortage of bouncers in the UK could become a "threat to public safety", the Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) has warned.
It blames the lack of security staff at venues on people quitting during the pandemic and believes staffing levels are under 70% of what they should be.
Brexit, and a lack of EU workers, has also been a contributing factor.
One in five night-life businesses are believed to have closed or cut hours because they can't get security staff.
Nightclub bosses now want the government to step in.
"Door security staff shortages in the night time economy are becoming critical," says Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA.
"We carried out a survey a few months ago which found that security resource in the sector was only at 70%, and I am afraid that the situation has only deteriorated further since then.
"Whether it is through acting as a first line of defence against a terrorist attack, or intervening to break up violent incidents, licensed security staff are fundamental to public safety."
He adds that current shortages are "beginning to put the public in real jeopardy".
'Hitting independent clubs hard'
Peter Marks, who runs Rekom UK - which includes the 42 Pryzm and Atik nightclubs - said the problem has been "building slowly but has become so much worse since the pandemic".
"It's been a real struggle at times but we've fortunately often been able to push back with security agencies to find the teams we need just in time.
"We are in a particularly strong position though as we can agree to take on staff in larger numbers - this is particularly hitting independent clubs hard," he added.
The NTIA has called on the government to do more through "funding training initiatives, streamlining new training requirements, or tackling shortages through legislation".
It wants temporary visas for EU workers to come and fill empty roles.
"Government must come to the table and look at these solutions we are putting forward as sector - this is a serious problem, which, if left alone, may lead to a tragedy."