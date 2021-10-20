Timothy Chiwaula: Friends appeal for help to find missing student
Friends of a "sweet, funny and really talented" university student who has been missing for nine days are appealing for help to find him.
Timothy Chiwaula, 23, hasn't been seen since he left his house in Glasgow on foot on the evening of 11 October.
He left behind his phone, passport and wallet.
One of his university friends, who wishes not to be named, has been speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat about his disappearance.
"He's just a wonderful, wonderful person, he's really kind and compassionate," she says.
Timothy has been described by police as a black male between 5ft 8in and 5ft9in, with brown eyes and dreadlocks.
He's studying acting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and his course mates have helped to make a social media callout to find him.
"All his friends miss him so much," his friend says.
"We've all been trying to check in on him and were really shocked and saddened when we found out we needed to put out a missing person's call for him."
‼️MISSING PERSON’S CALL OUT‼️— Emmanuella Damptey (@e_damptey) October 18, 2021
Our friend Tim is missing. Please share this post as widely as possible and keep a look out for him, especially if you live in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/HS9weKNa9J
His friends have also been checking in with Timothy's family to help provide updates.
"We've all rallied around each other to support each other and the Royal College of Scotland is supporting us as well."
Police officers in Glasgow told the BBC they were appealing for sightings of Timothy, who was last seen on Old Shettleston Road at 8.45pm on 11 October.
They said he might have been wearing the jacket in the photo they've handed out, when he went missing.