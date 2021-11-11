BBC News

MOBOs: Dave and Little Simz among nominations

South London rapper Dave is up for Album of the Year for We're All Alone in this Together

Dave leads this year's MOBOs nominations with five, as the awards show returns with its first live show since 2017.

Newcomer Central Cee comes in close behind with four nominations.

Little Simz, Arlo Parks, Ghetts and Cleo Sol have three each, including Best Female Act and Album of the Year.

The awards, which have celebrated music of black origin since 1996, will take place in Coventry on 5 December.

Mahalia and Nines won two awards each at last year's remote event, which was only streamed online.

Little Simz is up for Best Female Act, Best Hip Hop Act and Video of the Year for Woman

It's not a bad MOBOs debut for London rapper Central Cee with four nominations.

They include Best Male Act and Song of the Year for Commitment Issues.

Previous winners also include Stormzy - who won three awards in 2017, and Kano, who won best album in 2016.

Other names honoured in recent events include Krept & Konan, Nicola Adams, Skepta, Lenny Henry, Ms Dynamite and Sam Smith.

People can now vote for who they want to win on the MOBOs website.

Central Cee has four nominations

Soul singer Cleo Sol is recognised for her latest album Mother, by being in the running this year for Best R&B/Soul Act, Best Female Act, and Album of The Year.

This year's ceremony will also see the MOBOs first award for Best Drill Act.

Organisers say they want to "recognise the cultural and urgent force that the genre has become over last few years".

The MCs nominated include Headie One, Tion Wayne, Unknown T, Digga D and M1llionz.

Arlo Parks is nominated for Best Newcomer, Best Female Act and Album of The Year for Collapsed In Sunbeams.

"The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere," explains Kanya King CBE, the founder and boss of MOBO Group.

"As always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic."

When will it be on?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 5 December at Coventry Building Society Arena.

It will be live-streamed on YouTube, with BBC One broadcasting a behind-the-scenes show with interviews and performances.

BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be covering the awards, with DJ Target's weekday shows bringing performances and interviews with this year's nominees and winners.

The nominees in full

Best Male Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

Best Female Act

Arlo Parks

Bree Runway

Cleo Sol

Little Simz

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

Album of the year

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Cleo Sol - Mother

Dave - We're All Alone in this Together

Ghetts - Conflict of Interest

Headie One - Edna

Song of the year

A1 x J1 - Latest Trends

Central Cee - Commitment Issues

Dave featuring Stormzy - Clash

Enny featuring Amia Brave - Peng Black Girls

Pa Salieu featuring Backroad Gee - My Family

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3x3), Fivio Forei & ZT (3X3) - Body (remix)

Best newcomer

Arlo Parks

Arrdee

Backroad Gee

Berwyn

Central Cee

Enny

Joy Crookes

Midas the Jagaban

PinkPantheress

Wes Nelson

Video of the year

Bree Runway - Hot Hot (Directed by Jocelyn Anquetil)

Fredo featuring Dave - Money Talks (Directed by Edem Wornoo)

Little Simz featuring Cleo Sol - Woman (Directed by Little Simz)

M1llionz - Lagga (Directed by Teeeezy C)

Pa Salieu Featuring Backroad Gee - My Family (Directed by Femi Ladi)

Slowthai featuring A$AP Rocky - Mazza (Directed by The Rest)

Best R&B/soul act

Bellah

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Sault

Tiana Major9

WSTRN

Best grime act

Bugzy Malone

Chip

D Double E

Frisco

Ghetts

Skepta

Best hip-hop act

Dave

D-Block Europe

Fredo

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Slowthai

Best drill act

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

K Trap

Loski

M1llionz

Russ Millions

SR

Tion Wayne

Unknown T

Best international act

Doja Cat

Drake

Kanye West

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Polo G

Rema

Skillibeng

Wizkid

Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

Best performance in a TV show/film

Ashley Thomas as Henry in Them

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & the Black Messiah

Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-LeCointe in Small Axe

Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

Best media personality

Charlene White

Chunkz & Yung Filly

Harry Pinero

Henrie Kwushue

Julie Adenuga

Maya Jama

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Zeze Millz

Best gospel act

CalledOut Music

CeCe Winans

Guvna B

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

S.O.

Best African music act

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

CKay

Davido

King Promise

NSG

Rema

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid

Best reggae act

Lila Ike

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best jazz act

Alfa Mist

Blue Lab Beats

Emma-Jean Thackray

Jacob Collier

Nubiyan Twist

Sons of Kemet

Best producer

Gotcha

JAE5

Juls

M1OnTheBeat

P2J

TSB

