Frank Williams: 'He will forever be a Formula 1 legend'
By Christian Hewgill
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
"Sir Frank Williams is one of, if not the, biggest names in British motorsport. He'll forever be a legend."
That's what 23-year-old George Russell says about founder of the Williams Racing Formula 1 team, Sir Frank Williams, who died on Sunday aged 79.
"It's been an honour to drive for Williams," the racing driver tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
"Driving for a British racing team, founded by a British legend in Sir Frank; it's been such a privilege."
George will join Sir Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year and will most likely get the chance to fight for world titles.
He's one of many involved in motor racing and beyond paying tribute to one of the most influential men ever to take part Formula 1.
Sir Frank Williams was one of the kindest people I had the pleasure of meeting in this sport. What he achieved is something truly special. Until his last days I know he remained a racer and a fighter at heart. His legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/NDIwIvzZCl— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 28, 2021
Sir Frank's story is truly remarkable.
So remarkable, a documentary film was made about his life in 2017.
He was a travelling salesman in the 1960's - making business calls from a phone box after losing his company's premises.
Grit, a determination to win and sheer belief helped him go from that, to building a Formula 1 team that's second only to Ferrari in terms of number of F1 Constructors (team) Championships won.
Sir Frank didn't just defy the odds when it came to racing.
Arguably even more impressive than building his team, was his recovery from a serious car crash, which happened in 1986.
Sir Frank broke his neck and was paralysed. He had to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
Few doubted he'd return to F1, and he went on to win a further five drivers world championships, and seven more constructors titles.
"In terms of British sport, he was an incredibly important figure," George says.
"Not just because of the adversity he faced, but because of the success that the team went on to achieve following that horrifying accident."
This is a sad day for all motorsport fans no matter which team(s) you support.— Richard Morris (@RichardMRacing) November 28, 2021
Sir Frank leaves an incredible legacy.
Thinking of everyone connected with @WilliamsRacing including those I’ve had the privilege of connecting with through @RacingPrideHQ.#F1 #Williams https://t.co/9byKOhqriZ
The Williams family sold the team last year, but right up until the final day, George says Frank - despite stepping back as team principle several years earlier - was still an inspiration for the team's 700 members of staff.
"He was somebody that so many people looked up to," George says, from the HQ of the Williams team.
"Frank would be wheeled around the whole factory and there was this presence in the room whenever he was around."
"It motivated the team to really get on with their jobs and and be so dedicated, because of the man he was."
George says he was surprised by Sir Frank's sense of humour and the many laughs he shared with his old boss.
"You saw it every single time you spoke to him," he says.
"He was so determined to be successful. That fierce competitor inside of him always came alive.
"He was just so dedicated to this team. He would have done absolutely anything to succeed."
George admits to nerves before first meeting the man for the first time but says "within seconds he put you were at ease."
"He was such an easy-going, warm-hearted, amazing personality. You felt at home straight away."
Sir Frank's death means that George's last races for Williams will mean even more.
"It's going to be an emotional final two races for me personally and for the whole Williams team.
"We all just need to go out there and race as hard as possible in his honour, and try and achieve the best result possible, as he always wanted us to do."