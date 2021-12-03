Little Mix taking break after '10 amazing years'
Little Mix say they're "taking a break" after their 2022 tour, but insist they're not splitting up permanently.
The group shared news of their hiatus on social media on Wednesday evening.
"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects," the group posted.
"We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."
'Little Mix is forever'
Despite the announcement, the group say they already have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.
"We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more," they said.
"We're sisters and we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever."
We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. pic.twitter.com/d5pYwYryIu— Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 2, 2021
It's been a busy year for the girl group.
The group went from a four-piece to a trio when Jesy Nelson quit in December 2020, but have had a string of hits in the 12 months since.
The remaining members - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - released their first greatest hits album last month, just a few months after both Perrie and Leigh-Anne had babies.
Responding to the news, fans supported the group's decision and thanked them for a decade of pop bangers.
"We'll miss you but your little ones are your priority," wrote one fan.
"We are so unbelievably proud of what you have all achieved," said another.
Little Mix was formed on The X Factor in 2011 - and were originally called Rhythmix.
The name was changed after a charity of the same name threatened legal action.
Their first two singles - X factor victory song Cannonball, and Wings - both went to No.1 in the UK charts, and they have scored at least one Top Ten hit in every year since.