Reading and Leeds 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Dave and Megan thee Stallion to headline
- Published
Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion and Dave are among the artists headlining the 2022 Reading and Leeds festival.
The three-day event will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend from 26 to 28 August.
Other big names on the line-up include Halsey, Bring Me the Horizon, Joy Crookes, Bastille, Wolf Alice, Little Simz and PinkPantheress.
The Reading Festival will be held at Little John's Farm and the Leeds event at Bramham Park.
"It's a massive honour, especially to be in the company of other legends that are headlining," rapper Dave tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
He says it will be a "completely different challenge and experience" to previous gigs.
"To headline a festival of that magnitude and size, I think, is an interesting challenge to do over two dates in two different parts of the UK."
The rapper is planning big visuals and hopes his set will surprise people and create an experience "that is completely shaped and focused around the amount of time I'm on stage".
IT’S FINALLY HERE!! 🤩 Here are your first 30+ artists for #RandL22 🎉@ThreeUK & @Barclaycard pre-sale tickets on sale now for 48 hours ⏳— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) December 8, 2021
General release tickets 9am on Friday! Visit link below for more info! 👇 #AD #PaidPartnership #RandL22 pic.twitter.com/2K8cWW93Ho
"I'm going to try and have the highest quality production value that I can and try to do the best that I can for everyone that comes," he adds.