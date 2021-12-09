'Get checked' says Mark Wright after tumour removal
- Published
Mark Wright has urged people to "check yourself" after having a tumour removed from his armpit.
The presenter and former reality TV star said he had an operation to remove the 12cm tumour on Wednesday.
Writing on Instagram, he said he wanted to speak openly about the issue to encourage others to take action.
"Nothing in life is more important than your health. Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself," he wrote.
The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 34, also shared a series of photos showing himself in the operating theatre and the tumour itself after being removed.
He said it had been a "tough call" when speaking publicly about it, but that it was the right thing to do as it could "potentially save one person".
Mark described finding a lump in his breast and armpit area which was "not very big but enough to cause concern and to be cautious" to get it checked.
When should you get a lump checked?
Most lumps are harmless but it's important to see a GP if you're worried or the lump is still there after two weeks.
You should see a doctor if:
- Your lump gets bigger, is painful, red or hot
- Your lump is hard and does not move
- Your lump lasts more than two weeks
- A lump grows back after it's been removed
- You have a lump in the breast or testicles
- You have a swelling on the side of your neck, armpit or groin that does not go down
Initially, Wright said he saw a doctor who ruled out anything serious.
"After some time the lump grew and began to bother me. I am someone that when it comes to life in general, I leave no stone unturned."
He then asked for a second opinion, and after a series of consultations he was in theatre "having this little git removed".
The "fast and incredible" turnaround was to prevent it from becoming potentially more serious, but he said there was no confirmation that the tumour was harmless and it is being sent off for further testing.
"Moral of the story: If you notice anything that doesn't look or feel quite right. Don't leave it."