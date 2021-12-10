Jeff Hardy: WWE fans pay tribute to wrestler after release from contract
Professional wrestlers and fans are 'thanking' and 'praying for' Jeff Hardy after he was released from his WWE contract.
It follows a recent incident at a live event, when he appeared to walk away from the ring during a match.
The popular veteran wrestler has openly struggled with addiction and alcoholism throughout his career.
Following reports he declined an offer of help from WWE, his wife Beth has assured fans "he is good".
Jeff is good.— Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) December 9, 2021
We are good.
Post that you “heard” that.
Thanks. ✌🏻
Jeff, 44, first joined WWE in 1998, teaming with his brother Matt Hardy as the fan-favourite Hardy Boyz.
He later had success as a singles star and is described by the company as one of its "most popular WWE Champions in history".
Since returning to WWE in 2017 after spells with other promotions, Jeff has spoken openly about his issues with substance abuse.
"This is my last chance to get it right," he told Sports Illustrated in October 2020: "Since my early 20s, it's been a rollercoaster ride with addiction and alcoholism."
The comments came after WWE introduced Jeff's personal problems in a storyline, when was labelled a 'junkie' by an opponent, but he insisted that "admitting on TV that I'm an alcoholic has been empowering".
'I want him to be healthy'
WWE is yet to comment on Jeff's current situation, but Newsbeat understands he has been released from his contract.
On 4 December, Jeff was performing at a WWE live event, when he appeared to walk away from the ring and leave through the crowd during a match.
Following the incident, brother Matt, who currently works for rival company All Elite Wrestling (AEW), told his Twitch channel that he had spoken to Jeff and that "he is at home and okay".
"I love my brother and I want him to be healthy," Matt added.
After reports later emerged of Jeff being let go, Matt tweeted old photos of the brothers growing up, with the word 'ALWAYS'.
ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/2fAnE5yfpQ— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 9, 2021
'The reason I became a fan'
Many other wrestlers and fans have been posting memories and messages of support.
Charli Evans - a young wrestler who works with UK promotions including Pro-Wrestling: EVE and Revolution Pro - describes Jeff as "the reason I became a wrestling fan".
jeff hardy is the reason i became a wrestling fan, i had his theme song lyrics on my bedroom wall, i took a hardy boyz pendant into my final school exams for good luck, 9 year old me was convinced i’d marry him. a true king. jeff hardy forever.— charli evans チャーリー・エバンス (@charlievanspro) December 9, 2021
Current WWE Champion Big E says "Jeff is beloved by his fans and his peers".
Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 9, 2021
WWE star Bailey also credits the Hardy brothers with giving her "hope to live a dream".
The Hardyz gave 12 year old me so much hope to live a dream that seemed so out of reach. We all love you, Jeff! You’re so special and only wish the absolute best for you 💜💚 pic.twitter.com/6TyXC3HOug— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 9, 2021
Lio Rush - who currently wrestles for AEW after also being released by WWE in 2020 - says "there would be no me in this world of professional wrestling" without Jeff, and that he's "praying" for him.
Thank you #JeffHardy for truly inspiring me. If it weren’t for you, there would be no me in this world of professional wrestling. Thank you for your hunger, your passion, your dedication and your loyalty to your family. Praying for you. Praying for them. #ForTheBest— New Ep #NotFound out now! (@TheLionelGreen) December 9, 2021
WWE - which recorded $255.8m (193.76m) of revenue in the most recent financial quarter - has released dozens of other wrestlers in 2021, reportedly citing budget cuts.