BBC News

School apology after bleak Christmas lunch photo goes viral

Published
Image source, Ciaran Walsh
Image caption,
Parent Ciaran Walsh tweeted a photo of the "bleak" festive meal his children were served at school

Crispy roast potatoes, pigs in blankets and lots of gravy - all part of the perfect Christmas dinner, right?

Well spare a thought for students at Steyning Grammar School in West Sussex after pictures of their "bleak" Christmas lunch were shared on Twitter.

They were served a mince pie, dry bread roll, slice of turkey, single pig in blanket, and a tiny square of stuffing.

Since the tweet went viral, parents have been refunded for the £3.50 meal, and the school's reportedly apologised.

Parent Ciaran Walsh described the meal as "bleak" and wrote: "Thanks for the Christmas lunch served to our kids at Steyning Grammar yesterday, really filled them with festive cheer!"

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Twitter users responded to the photo calling the meal "unappetising" and "disgusting", while Ciaran compared it to the meagre food served up at Fyre Festival.

The Guardian reported the school initially defended the £3.50 meal in an email to parents, but after images went viral it sent out an email offering parents an unreserved apology and refund.

Newsbeat's contacted Steyning Grammar School for comment.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.

Related Topics

More on this story