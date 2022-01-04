Five things you definitely heard if you had a Blackberry phone
By Kirsty Grant
Newsbeat reporter
Published
If you're reading this on a touchscreen smartphone with hundreds of apps, instant messaging and good quality camera, let's take a second to reminisce.
If you had a phone in the 2000s and 2010s, there's a decent chance you were owner to some form of Blackberry handset.
Today marks the end of an era; the company's software will stop working entirely.
It stopped making its own phones in 2016.
We're taking a trip down memory lane, to honour the iconic memories associated with the iconic, and now defunct, Blackberry.
'What's your pin?'
Blackberry Messenger, fondly known as BBM, was the only cool way to keep in touch with your friends.
It was used for everything from general chat to sharing viral stories.
Before the days of adding each other on Snapchat or Instagram, all you needed was your BBM pin.
Eight digits long, it was the key to chatting up anyone you fancied.
If you hadn't given your pin out much in person, you might ask your friend to broadcast your pin to all of their contacts.
If you didn't get many adds from it, though, they'd probably lied and only sent the message to you.
'PING!!!'
Now, when people don't reply to your messages, you might wish you had BBM's ping feature.
There was nothing quite as satisfying as spamming your friends with messages reading "PING!!!", making their phone buzz uncontrollably.
Ping-ing wasn't only used to prompt someone to reply to you, it was also part of one of the most iconic BBM activities; rates.
Rates was a game where someone would rate willing participants' looks, personality, and closeness, (how close your friendship was), out of 10.
In hindsight, it's pretty weird that we constantly used to ask our friends to score us out of 10. But nonetheless, if someone said: "Ping for a rate", you got ping-ing.
If your crush came back with decent scores for you in those categories, it was a good day.
'Screenmuncher'
You just had to be there. #screenmuncher pic.twitter.com/PC9aLF0cKr— Aadil Danka (@aadildanka666) March 19, 2021
If you were a Blackberry user, you'll know there's no sound louder than when you would take a "Screenmunch".
Essentially, it was just an early version of a taking a screenshot, an app that meant you could take a picture of your chats, or anything else you wanted to save.
But, it would have a huge pink monster logo in the corner of it.
The chomping sound meant you couldn't do a sneaky Screenmunch if you were around other people, though.
'Let me borrow your battery?'
It's 4pm, you're in town after school finished, and you want to stay out for a bit and get a McDonald's.
But, your Blackberry Curve has died and you can't text your mum to let her know.
Not to worry, because if you asked nicely, one of your friends would physically take the battery out of their phone and lend it to you
'No replies, not in the mood'
BBM wasn't like the carefully curated feeds on Instagram, or the millions of videos on TikTok.
All you could show on there was your name, a picture, and one status.
Remember when you were out with friends at your local shopping centre, and you would add all of their names onto your BBM to show that you were with them?
If your memory needs jogging: If Sophie was out with her mates Mia, Amelia and Jess, her BBM username might look something like: "Sophieee &Mia&Amelia&Jess<3."
There was also nothing more dramatic than when someone removed their name and display picture completely, and wrote a moody status like, "no replies".
A not-so-subtle signal that something was wrong, and they definitely, definitely wanted you to ask what.