Coachella 2022: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Billie Eilish will become the festival's youngest ever headliner

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West - known as Ye - will headline this year's Coachella festival.

It's being held for the first time since 2019 after the 2020 festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival runs across two weekends in April in Indio, California, with the same line-up appearing on them both.

Swedish House Mafia, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Doja Cat and Run the Jewels will also perform.

Billie Eilish will become the festival's youngest ever headliner.

Coachella was set to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, but was postponed several times.

Travis Scott and the recently reunited Rage Against the Machine are no longer appearing.

Harry Styles headlines Coachella on April 15 and 22

The festival is one of the world's most high-profile music events with many celebrity attendees.

More than 250,000 people attended the 2019 event, which was headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.

Other acts on the line-up this year include Jamie xx, Daniel Caesar and 21 Savage.

The festival takes place on the weekends of 15-17 and 22-24 April.

