Chris Brown accused of drugging and raping woman on yacht
- Published
Chris Brown has been accused of drugging and raping a woman and is being sued for $20 million (£14.9m).
The alleged assault reportedly took place on a yacht on 30 December 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Radio 1 Newsbeat has contacted Chris Brown's management and record label for comment but they are yet to respond.
Chris Brown has seemingly responded on his Instagram story, suggesting he is being sued because he is releasing new music.
"I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN... whenever im releasing music or projects [sic]," he wrote.
The lawsuit has been filed by an unidentified professional dancer and musician, who is named only as 'Jane Doe' in legal documents.
The documents detail five separate allegations against the singer - sexual assault, violation of the Gender Violence Statute, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.
The woman claims she "fears for her life and career".
She says she was invited to a yacht at a property owner by rapper and producer Diddy, where the alleged incident took place.
According to the document, seen by the Newsbeat, the woman claims she was offered drinks by Brown after arriving, and later felt "a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness".
It claims she became "disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep", before being led to a bedroom where Brown allegedly undressed and raped her.
Brown is said to have contacted the woman the following day, telling her to take an emergency contraceptive.
Newsbeat has also attempted to contact representatives of Diddy, but is yet to receive a response.