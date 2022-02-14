Coleen Rooney not allowed to bring case against Rebekah Vardy's agent
- Published
Coleen Rooney has been refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent.
It's part of an ongoing legal battle between the footballers' wives over an online post.
Mrs Rooney was trying to bring a claim against Caroline Watt for misuse of private information.
She was also ordered by the judge to pay £65,000 towards Ms Watt's legal costs following the unsuccessful attempt.
The "Wagatha Christie" row broke out in 2019 after Mrs Rooney said fake stories were leaked to newspapers that had only been seen by Mrs Vardy's Instagram.
Mrs Vardy denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.
'Additional claim'
During a two-day hearing last week, the court heard the content of some WhatsApp messages exchanged between Mrs Vardy and her PR and friend Caroline Watt.
Mrs Rooney's lawyers previously claimed that Mrs Vardy had leaked information to The Sun newspaper either directly or through her agent Caroline Watt "acting on her instruction or with her knowing approval".
Mrs Rooney asked for permission to bring an "additional claim" against Ms Watt for misuse of private information and wanted it to be heard alongside the libel case.
Her lawyer David Sherborne told the court Coleen Rooney would be left without "vindication" unless that could happen.
Mrs Vardy's lawyers opposed the application to add the claim against Ms Watt to the libel case.
In a ruling on Monday, the judge, Mrs Justice Steyn refused permission for the additional claim against Ms Watt and refused permission for it to be heard alongside the libel trial.
However, the judge gave the go-ahead for Mrs Rooney to amend her defence case, to include an allegation that Rebekah Vardy, through Ms Watt, provided information to The Sun about an unnamed professional footballer.
She also gave permission for disclosure of WhatsApp messages between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt during the relevant period, and allowed Mrs Rooney's application for an order that both parties make a joint request for information to Instagram.
During the hearings last week, David Sherborne said that Mrs Rooney's lawyers wanted further information from the WhatsApp messages between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt, but were told Ms Watt's phone had fallen into the sea after a boat she was on hit a wave, shortly after the last hearing.
"[It was] most unfortunate, because it was only a short time after the court ordered that the phone should be specifically searched," he said.
Rebekah Vardy's barrister Hugh Tomlinson told the court: "That is what happened. Mrs Vardy was not present when that happened. She [Ms Watt] was on holiday, she lost her phone."
The trial of the libel claim is due to take place in May, but may be delayed.