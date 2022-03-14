Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris for Radio 1 Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry
The first big-name acts performing at this year's Radio 1 Big Weekend have been announced.
Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Anne Marie, Central Cee, Joel Corry and Yungblud are all set to perform at the 2022 event.
They will perform on the main stage on Saturday 28 May in Coventry.
Main stage acts for the Sunday are yet to be revealed, but a number of acts have also been confirmed for the BBC Music Introducing Stage.
Rising stars Artemas, Celina Sharma, Deyah, Jordan MacKampa, Tamera, Thomas Headon, USNA and Willow Kayne will perform on the Saturday.
Alfie Indra, Crawlers, Danniella Dee, Hope Tala, Lizzie Esau, Piri & Tommy, Queen Millz and Sad Night Dynamite join the line-up for Sunday.
Both Ed Sheeran and Anne Marie tell Radio 1 they "can't wait" to perform Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry.
Ed adds: "See you all there!"
Tickets for Big Weekend 2022 are available now, with 60% reserved for people living in Coventry, 25% for those in neighbouring areas and the remaining 15% for general sale, all from 18 March.
This will be the first time Radio 1 Big Weekend has taken place in real life since 2019, as both 2020 and 2021 events moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey and Anne Marie all performed last year's virtual event, but will be taking to a real festival stage for this year's Big Weekend.