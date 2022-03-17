Kanye West: Rapper suspended from Instagram for 24 hours
Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after using a racial slur in reference to comedian Trevor Noah.
The rapper posted about him after he said Kanye's actions towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian were "terrifying".
Kanye's been criticised for repeatedly posting remarks about Kim, their children and her partner Pete Davidson.
Meta, which owns Instagram, said the rapper violated the platform's policies on hate speech and bullying.
The company also said its policies on harassment had been violated.
Although his account remains visible, Kanye is unable to do things like post, comment or send direct messages.
Other recent posts from Kanye have accused Kim of stopping him from seeing their children - something she's denied.
In a statement, Meta said it would take "additional steps" if it saw further violations of its policies.
"We often take additional steps against accounts that repeatedly break our rules by placing restrictions on their account," said the statement.
Meta added that it had also "deleted content" from Kanye's account.
'Shines a spotlight'
The comments from Trevor Noah were made during an episode of the satirical news show which he hosts, The Daily Show.
"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous," he said.
"But what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."
Kanye - who has legally changed his name to Ye - has been locked in a public feud with both Kim and Pete Davidson, regularly posting screenshots of private conversations between the three.
In response to Trevor Noah's comments, Kanye posted a screenshot of a Google search for the comedian on his Instagram account, accompanied by the lyrics to 'Kumbaya, My Lord', which he changed to include a racial slur.
The post has since been removed.
Followers of Kanye's account are still able to like and comment on posts while he is suspended.
Newsbeat has contacted representatives of Kanye West for a response.