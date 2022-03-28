Noel Clarke: Police not investigating sexual harassment claims
- Published
Actor Noel Clarke will not face a criminal investigation over sexual offence allegations, police have said.
The Metropolitan Police says there is not enough evidence against him.
In 2021, the Guardian newspaper published allegations of misconduct from 20 women who had worked with Clarke.
The incidents included complaints of groping and sexual misconduct between 2004 and 2019. He has denied all allegations.
The Met has released a statement saying special detectives had carried out a "thorough assessment" of the claims, but "determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation".
Clarke, who is best known for his work in Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, has always "vehemently" denied "any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing".
The 46-year-old has previously said he was "deeply sorry" if some of his actions had affected people "in ways I did not intend or realise", and vowed to get professional help "to educate myself and change for the better".
Last year, Sky stopped producing Clarke's series Bulletproof following the allegations.
BAFTA also suspended his membership after awarding him the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema title.
In their statement, the Met Police added: "We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report".
"If any further criminal allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered".