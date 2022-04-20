Ezra Miller: US actor arrested over assault in Hawaii
US actor Ezra Miller has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in Hawaii.
The Fantastic Beasts star threw a chair at the woman, leaving her with a cut to her forehead, according to police.
Miller was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning for second-degree assault at a private property in Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island, after reports of the attack.
It's the second time the 29-year-old has been arrested in recent weeks.
Hawaii Police Department said the actor had become "irate" before throwing the chair.
'Half-inch cut'
"Shortly after 01:00 HST (12:00 GMT) Tuesday April 19 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pahoa," said the police department in a statement.
"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut."
Police added the woman "refused treatment" for her injury.
Miller was arrested and charged with harassment and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar last month.
According to police, the actor grabbed a microphone from a woman singing and lunged at a man playing darts after becoming aggravated by a rendition of Shallow from the film A Star Is Born.
The man and woman involved dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Miller last week.
Their lawyer declined to comment on the reason.
Miller is known for their roles in Perks of a Wallflower, Trainwreck, and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
They are due to star as Flash in Marvel's upcoming film The Flash, set to be released next year.
However, according to reports from Rolling Stone, Warner Bros and DC executives - who produce the Marvel Films - met after Miller's first arrest, agreeing to pause any future projects with the actor.