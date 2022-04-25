Harry Styles to headline Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry
Harry Styles has been confirmed as a headline act for Radio 1's Big Weekend.
He'll be performing a full solo set on the main stage, on Sunday 29 May 2022 at the festival.
Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama have also been added to the line-up, with an audience of around 80,000 fans expected in Coventry.
Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Anne Marie, Central Cee and Yungblud were previously confirmed to perform on the Saturday.
This will be the first Big Weekend to take place in real life since 2019, as both 2020 and 2021 events moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rapper Pa Salieu said he was "excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry".
"I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands."
Rina Sawayama said playing at Big Weekend for the first time was "going to be such a moment".
Harry is also the first artist confirmed to perform at Capital's Summertime Ball, at Wembley Stadium in June.
The 28-year-old has recently been performing at the Coachella festival in the US, including performances on stage with the likes of Lizzo and Shania Twain.
Rising stars Artemas, Celina Sharma, Deyah, Jordan MacKampa, Tamera, Thomas Headon, USNA and Willow Kayne will also perform on the Saturday at Big Weekend on the BBC Music Introducing stage.
Alfie Indra, Crawlers, Danniella Dee, Hope Tala, Lizzie Esau, Piri & Tommy, Queen Millz and Sad Night Dynamite join the line-up for Sunday.
On Twitter, Radio 1 said the majority of the last few tickets will be reserved for those living in Coventry and surrounding areas, Birmingham and some Leicester areas, with a small amount for those living elsewhere in the UK.