Police say inquiries are 'ongoing' after assault on Yasmin Evans
Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault in Bishopsgate in London on Saturday night.
It's after former BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter Yasmin Evans said she was attacked by a group of men.
She posted on Instagram to say she was punched and kicked by the men after one tried to grab her arm.
The City of London Police told Radio 1 Newsbeat that officers were called to the area at 1:09am on 28 May 2022.
It said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.
In Yasmin's post she said the assault happened near London's Liverpool Street station as she walked with a friend in the early hours.
Yasmin's management told Newsbeat they did not want to comment on the incident.
Yasmin describes how her attacker "knocked her out twice".
The presenter, who now works for Heart Radio, wrote: "Three black guys and a guy who was mixed race all punched and kicked me while I was on the ground."
She said she is being supported by police.
The 31-year-old described what the men were wearing and asked for anyone who'd seen anything to come forward.
In a post on Twitter, the day after the assault she thanked people for their support and messages.
She joked about having to "suck a cauliflower in order to eat it," and said she was walking with a crutch.
Thank you for the love, support and reposts. I’m doing well although walking with a crutch and can’t eat … I just had to suck a cauliflower in order to eat it. So that’s great.— Yasmin Evans (@YasminEvans) May 28, 2022
But in all seriousness, thank you. I will heal, but for now I’m just processing what happened 💜
The radio presenter returned to work the day after the attack.
She shared photos of her with the cast of a new film about the singer Elvis Presley, captioning the post: "Still I rise" and again thanking people for their support.
Yasmin worked for BBC Radio 1Xtra for nine years and presented the breakfast show with Twin B for three years.
She's from Manchester and began her radio career at the age of 15.
While studying a degree in radio at the University of Salford, she was approached by the BBC to take part in their piloting scheme.