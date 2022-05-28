In Pictures: BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry

Anne-Marie on the festival's Main Stage on Saturday

Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Sigrid and Joel Corry are among the artists who've taken to the stage in front of tens of thousands of music fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The three-day event is taking place at Coventry's War Memorial Park and it's the first time it has taken place in real life since 2019.

Anne-Marie, who performed on the Main Stage, told Radio 1 Newsbeat she thought Big Weekend felt like "the perfect mixture of a festival".

"Let go, forget all your problems and what's going on in your life, and have the best day ever."

While Joel Corry said he was "living my dream" after his set.

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world. This has always been my dream, to be on the big stages," he said.

Here's some of the best pictures from the weekend so far:

Ed Sheeran delighted fans with a singalong of his hit Shivers
Aitch's set was on fire
Sigrid said being able to perform at Big Weekend felt "like take-off" for her European tour
Central Cee brought the smoke machine

Away from the main stage, the likes of Disclosure and Patrick Topping had crowds buzzing, while KSI said his set on the Future Sounds stage felt "absolutely amazing".

"Everyone was full of energy. The last time I was in Coventry was for a gaming event, whereas this time I was on stage in front of thousands singing and rapping away - incredible."

KSI (before his shirt came off) said he intended to "keep going and have the time of my life"
Joel Corry said he was "honoured" to perform at his first ever Big Weekend
Mimi Webb performed on the Future Sounds stage on Saturday
Tamera on the BBC Introducing Stage
More than 80,000 fans are expected at the festival across the three days
Crowds were showered with confetti during one performance

