In Pictures: BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry
- Published
Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Sigrid and Joel Corry are among the artists who've taken to the stage in front of tens of thousands of music fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend.
The three-day event is taking place at Coventry's War Memorial Park and it's the first time it has taken place in real life since 2019.
Anne-Marie, who performed on the Main Stage, told Radio 1 Newsbeat she thought Big Weekend felt like "the perfect mixture of a festival".
"Let go, forget all your problems and what's going on in your life, and have the best day ever."
While Joel Corry said he was "living my dream" after his set.
"I feel like the luckiest person in the world. This has always been my dream, to be on the big stages," he said.
Here's some of the best pictures from the weekend so far:
Away from the main stage, the likes of Disclosure and Patrick Topping had crowds buzzing, while KSI said his set on the Future Sounds stage felt "absolutely amazing".
"Everyone was full of energy. The last time I was in Coventry was for a gaming event, whereas this time I was on stage in front of thousands singing and rapping away - incredible."