Euro 2022: Northern Ireland underdog story inspires young footballers
By Jordan Kenny & Ian Murphy
Newsbeat reporters
- Published
Northern Ireland lost all their games at Euro 2022 but that hasn't dampened spirits back home, where young players say they've been inspired by their ultimate underdog story.
The squad will fly home having suffered their third and final defeat against big favourites England last night.
But young footballers in the country say seeing their new heroes on such a big stage has been a game-changer.
"They've done us proud," says Lily Noble-Owen, who captains a local team.
More than half of the 23 players in the Northern Ireland squad juggle work or studying with playing part-time in the Irish Women's Premiership.
Compare that with England superstar Lucy Bronze, who will be heading to join Barcelona from Manchester City when the tournament ends.
Radio 1 Newsbeat went to Ballyclare Comrades Ladies - a local football team in Northern Ireland - to see how important Euro 2022 has been for them.
"It's a fantastic achievement for the for the women's team," says 23-year-old Lily, who captains the side.
"We have so many girls at our club that are in the youth levels of Northern Irish football. And I think for girls here and girls like them to watch what their future can become is so important.
"It's something that they probably haven't seen before and something that they can kind of aspire towards."
Lily, who lives in Belfast, started playing football when she was 12 and there "were only boys' teams".
"Girls teams didn't really exist, so I started playing football with boys," she says.
"But I think now there is a pathway for girls, being that women's football has become such a big sport.
"It's nice to finally see ladies football coming to the surface and getting the attention and praise that it deserves."
Ballyclare coach Karen Mornin O'Neill agrees with Lily and thinks the national squad are a "great inspiration and role model to our girls".
"It's just ground-breaking. It's great for raising awareness, it's great for breaking boundaries and stereotypes," she says.
"Not only are they great role models physically on the pitch - they're strong, they're resilient, they go down they get straight back up - but they're also great ambassadors for just health and mental well-being."
Karen, who also works as a PE teacher, says they have seen more girls and young women coming forward to play since the Euros began.
"The buzz has been unbelievable. Every time you go to every village you see the posters.
"It's great to see, it's great for our women and for women's football."
And one of those recruits in the future could be Karen's eight-year-old daughter, Emily May, who says she wants to be a footballer.
She says watching Northern Ireland has been "inspiring".
"It makes me want to play more, and I want to be like them," she tells Newsbeat.