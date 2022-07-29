Dua Lipa: Singer sorry for fireworks at Toronto concert
Dua Lipa has apologised to fans injured by "unauthorised fireworks" let off in the crowd at one of her gigs.
The 26-year-old was in the middle of a performance in Toronto when the unplanned pyrotechnics occurred.
"I'm so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way," she said on her Instagram story.
Several videos posted on social media show fireworks exploding away from the stage inside Scotiabank Arena.
They were apparently snuck into the venue, with Canadian outlet CityNews reporting three people had suffered minor injuries.
"Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority," Dua said, adding she and her team were "shocked and confused".
The singer, who is on her Future Nostalgia Tour, said "an ongoing investigation into the events" was being conducted.
Videos online show fans on the arena's ground level running for cover as lights explode in all directions.
POV: someone sneaks fireworks into the dua lipa concert ???? #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/q61noVJ4J2— laura (@laurathestork) July 28, 2022
Caught this last night thinking these fireworks were part of the show until we quickly realized they weren’t…!!! pic.twitter.com/0t2tLwL7s8— Mi² (@MimiVuong) July 28, 2022
In a reported statement, venue owner Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment said it was co-operating with police to investigate the "reckless and dangerous act."
Fans online claimed that bag checks by concert security at the entrance were not strict enough.
One user on Twitter said staff "barely checked any of the bags…they just seemed so rushed".
I was at the concert and the fireworks were shot in the middle of so many people ... I hope whoever did this gets arrested pic.twitter.com/0L1z9P9Msy— ferret (@ferretbloom) July 28, 2022
In November 2021, Travis Scott's packed Astroworld music festival became one of the deadliest concerts in US history - with footage of fans bursting through gates and bypassing security checkpoints.
And in Hong Kong this week, a giant screen fell and injured two dancers in front of horrified fans at a concert by the hugely popular boy band Mirror.