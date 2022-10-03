StockX cancels orders after $100 voucher code leak
Resale website StockX left buyers disappointed when it cancelled multiple orders made using a leaked voucher code.
Fans were excited when the $100 (£89) coupon for the shoe and streetwear specialist surfaced online.
They flocked to the site to snap up deals - with some claiming to have picked up Yeezy slides for free.
But the bargains didn't happen, as buyers and sellers received emails saying orders had been cancelled.
Tweets claim that the company told buyers the products they'd ordered hadn't passed the site's authentication process, and they would be issued a refund.
It's thought the code was created for a Canadian non-profit organisation, but it's not known how it was leaked.
Newsbeat has contacted StockX for a comment.
A spokesperson told Complex the use of the coupon code was "unauthorised" and it had notified all customers affected.
It told the site it believed there had been "minimal" impact on sellers as they were notified of cancellations within hours.