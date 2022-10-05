More STI testing needed, says sexual health charity
- Published
Sexually transmitted infections are down compared to pre-pandemic levels - but testing rates post-Covid have also fallen, according to new statistics.
According to UK Health Security Agency data, there were 311,604 diagnoses of new STIs in England in 2021.
It's a similar number compared to 2020, but a decrease of 33.2% since 2019.
And while testing for STIs is up 18.7% compared to 2020, that number is down 13.2% relative to 2019.
The impact of STIs remains greatest in young people aged 15 to 24 years and certain black ethnic groups, the report says.
'Test to keep safe'
In response to the report, sexual health charity Brook has stressed the importance of testing.
The group, which focuses on helping young people, told BBC Newsbeat there is a "need for more investment in education and prevention work".
"Getting tested is really important because it helps keep you and other people safe," says Lisa Hallgarten, the head of policy and public affairs at the charity.
"Alongside using barrier methods like condoms, regular testing is one of the best ways to look after your sexual health and prevent the spread of STIs," she added.
The data also shows there has been an increase in syphilis cases, with 7,506 cases in 2021, an 8.4% increase compared to 6,923 cases in 2020.
Ian Green, the chief executive of the Terrence Higgins Trust - a charity which supports those with HIV - has said that "today's statistics show that STI and HIV testing rates are still lagging behind pre-Covid levels seen in 2019".
In a statement shared with Newsbeat, he said sexual health services have been strained, especially following the monkeypox outbreak.
Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox, and it can be transmitted by sex.
"The government needs to act with urgency to properly resource the monkeypox response and mitigate the impact on [the] wider sexual health service to avoid an increase in STIs, unwanted pregnancies and people contracting HIV," he added.