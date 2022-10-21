Travis Scott: Rapper privately settles Astroworld lawsuit
- Published
Travis Scott has settled a lawsuit relating to the Astroworld tragedy.
A lawyer for one victim's family said the rapper, organisers Live Nation and "others involved in the tragedy" have reached an agreement over the legal case.
Ten concertgoers were killed after panic broke out at the festival in Houston last November.
Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta, made the announcement on Instagram.
Multiple lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those injured or killed, with the lawyer, who also represents other victims, adding the settlement reached in this particular case was "confidential".
The case claimed Axel Acosta was "crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd" and lay dying while the music continued for almost 40 minutes.
"Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving," Tony Buzbee wrote. "He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers."
Local media have also reported the family of another victim, 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, have confidentially settled their lawsuit.
BBC Newsbeat has contacted Live Nation and a representative for Travis Scott, but not yet had a response.
In November last year, the artist offered to pay the funeral cost of the victims - but five of the families rejected the offer.
At the time, a lawyer for the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert called the gesture "demeaning and inappropriate".
"Of all the things this case is about, that's the least of any concern," he told Rolling Stone.
Following the tragedy, Travis Scott stated in an Instagram video that he was not aware how bad the situation had become during his set.
"Any time I could make out anything that's going on, I just stopped the show and helped them get the help they need," he said.
The rapper launched Astroworld with concert promoters Live Nation in 2018.