GRM Rated Awards: 'It’s our job to reflect times we live in'
- Published
Musicians like to get political, and the GRM Rated Awards were no exception.
Rapper Dave won big at the ceremony, picking up album of the year, best male artist and two awards for Stormzy collab Clash.
Little Simz won female of the year, and the late producer Jamal Edwards was honoured for his impact.
BBC Newsbeat was at the event, where nominated acts Kojey Radical and Miraa May told us about the impact politics has on their music.
They were speaking as the UK waited to learn who would become its new prime minister, after a chaotic time in Westminster.
"As an artist, it's our job to reflect the times that we live in. And my music will always do that no matter what," Kojey said, speaking on the red carpet.
"Whatever messages I put into the music is for a generation, whether I'm talking about political things, whether I'm talking about mental health, where I'm talking about life, love, whatever, it's all for the next generation."
He also joked that his album Reason to Smile "lasted longer" than shortest-serving prime minister Liz Truss.
Miraa, meanwhile, echoed what Kojey said - saying her music was "always going to send a message".
"I'm Algerian, so I'm incredibly political and incredibly patriotic about Algeria and London," she said.
"I'm always going to send a message. It's just whether people can read between the lines or not."
Honouring Jamal
Jamal Edwards was also posthumously honoured at the ceremony, after he died in February at the age of 31.
He set up SBTV and helped launch the careers of the likes of Dave, Ed Sheeran and Skepta.
He was acknowledged for being an "unprecedented force" in British rap as his mother Brenda and sister Tanisha were presented with the legacy award in his honour.
When announcing the award, founder of GRM Daily Koby "Posty" Hagan and Link Up TV founder Rashid said Jamal "revolutionised how content is consumed online".
And it's not just Kojey and Miraa who are taking inspiration from current political events.
Joy Crookes told Newsbeat that "if something prevents me from sleeping at night, it will probably end up in a song".
Her song, Kingdom, is about the Conservatives being elected.
"Ninety-nine percent of human beings won't understand trickle-down economics," she said, speaking at last week's Mercury Music Prize ceremony.
"Everything is for this 1%, people are going to choose between heating and eating this winter, it's going to affect my songwriting," she said.
"I can't sleep right at night when that is happening."
Rated Award winners
Legacy award winner: Jamal Edwards
Album of the year: Dave, We're All Alone in This Together
Breakthrough of the year: A1 x J1
Female artist of the year: Little Simz
Male artist of the year: Dave
Mixtape of the year: Central Cee - 23
Personality of the year: KSI
Producer of the year: JAE5
Radio DJ of the year: Kenny Allstar
Track of the year: Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)
Video of the year: Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)