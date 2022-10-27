Cost of living: Warning of two-tier uni system for rich and poor
The cost of living could create a "two-tier" university system, a leading youth charity has warned.
The Social Mobility Foundation has said it's "concerned" those from poorer backgrounds may have to work while affluent peers enjoy the "uni experience".
"It's never been a level playing field," Sarah Atkinson, the chief executive says.
"But we're looking at a two-tier system for this cohort," she adds.
Alongside extra work, Sarah says more students from lower socio-economic backgrounds worry about money and live at home while studying.
In recent weeks, student unions have said they are having to step in to help students cope with the rising costs of food.
'Enough stress'
For Jake Wilson, a second year psychology student at the University of Bolton, the cost of living crisis is causing him extra stress.
To supplement his student loan, he also works at the student union - but Jake, who has faced homelessness in the past, says it's not enough to cover his bills and rent.
"When you're a student you've already got enough stress without having to worry about being able to feed yourself and put the heating on," the 25-year-old says.
The charity, which helps improve opportunities for young people, said a survey it conducted of 1,819 students - suggested 44% of students from a lower socioeconomic background consider getting a job, compared to 29% from higher-socioeconomic backgrounds.
Alice, a first year student studying film and TV special effects at the University of Bolton, says the statistics are "upsetting" to hear.
She says "the sad thing" is people on her course that get good grades and aren't as stressed, are those "fortunate enough to not work throughout the week".
"It's upsetting because I love my course so much, but it's very difficult just trying to get the grades that I really want."
'Big problem'
Ansh Sachdeva a third year sports coaching and development student at the same university, says it can be really difficult for international students, as they are unable to get the same level of financial support as students in England.
"I have to pay bills in instalments because it's not possible for us to pay that much money in that period of time, so it's a big problem," the 24-year-old says.
This, he adds, can be "detrimental to your mental health".
The student union says the university are offering hot meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and students can get supplies from food banks delivered to their houses.
Government advice online says students should contact student services departments for financial assistance from universities.
A Department for Education spokesperson said to support students with living costs, it had "increased maintenance loans every year, meaning disadvantaged students now have access to the highest ever amounts in cash terms".
"Students who are worried about making ends meet should speak to their university about the support they can access."