Cost of living: Young drivers delay car repairs due to rising prices
- Published
Young drivers say they are putting off essential repairs to their cars due to the cost of living crisis.
Niki McGrath says she waited six months to take her Renault Clio to a garage because she was "just scared to know" how much a fix would set her back.
It comes as a survey by the RAC suggests 37% of drivers under 24 are putting off repairs to reduce expenses.
The breakdown cover providers said rising prices were "hitting drivers from all directions".
"I can barely afford to get petrol," Niki, from Runcorn, tells BBC Newsbeat. "As long as I can put off getting it fixed, I will."
'A hinderance'
Niki, 23, relies on her car to get to work and says it's really important for her independence.
"For someone in their 20s, having a car is so convenient but it's inconvenient to try and pay for it, especially with everything going up," she says.
"Petrol, bills... to keep it on the road is a bit of a hindrance."
People in the UK have been facing rising prices for some time, with oil and gas prices at high levels and costs for tea bags, milk and sugar all increasing.
Niki admits she does sometimes worry about driving, knowing her car needs repairs.
"It's going to get fixed eventually - when I can afford it," she says.
The RAC's research suggests Niki isn't alone with an estimated 16% of under 24s putting off major repairs, rising to 28% for more minor fixes.
Analysis by Sam Gruet, Newsbeat's cost of living reporter
Hearing from lots of Newsbeat listeners over the past few months, things aren't getting easier.
From private renters in the North East unable to move out of mouldy accommodation because of surging rent prices, to students in Swansea having to using food banks - the rising cost of living is taking its toll on young people.
Those I've spoken to say they rely on their cars for their independence - to travel to work and see friends - many just couldn't live without them especially with the recent bus and train strikes.
Car repair costs, along with the price of insurance, tax and petrol - is "just impossible" as one young driver told me.
We've also heard from some people who have continued to drive their cars even after MOTs found problems with the vehicle, because of the repair cost.
It is illegal to drive without a valid MOT and you can be fined up to £2,500 and even be banned from driving.
Tom O'Neill runs Warrington Autocare in Leigh and says he's noticed customers holding back on repairs.
"People don't want to put as much money in their cars as they used to," he says. "They're doing the bare minimum just to keep the cars on the road."
The government is considering changing compulsory MOTs from once a year to once every two, however both Tom and the RAC say they don't agree with the proposals.
"I wouldn't recommend it," Tom says. "As a car gets a little bit older, things are more likely to go wrong on it in a quicker space of time.
Rod Dennis from the RAC said increasing prices could see more cars in a poor state of repair on the roads which he says is "bad news for everyone".
"Not getting work to a car done means the chances of it letting a driver down shoots up, making it potentially less safe," he says.
A spokesperson from the Department for Transport told BBC Newsbeat: "While we have some of the safest roads in the world, it is vital drivers take responsibility for maintaining their vehicles, ensuring they are safe and roadworthy."