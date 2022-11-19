World Cup: A quick guide to the Qatar 2022 tournament Published 1 hour ago

The World Cup is back - and football mania is about to kick off around the world. If you're not a football fan but you want to be a part of it, here's what you need to know.

It's the biggest sporting event on the planet

Thirty-two teams from around the world take part, and millions of fans watch the matches. More than one million people are expected to travel from their home countries to see the games in person.

It's made up of two parts

The World Cup kicks off with a "group stage" - where teams are put into groups of four and spend two weeks trying to win enough points to get into the finals. If they do, they enter the knockout stage where you have to win to stay in - this is where dramatic penalty shoot-outs happen because there has to be a winner.

This time it's in Qatar - where it's very hot

The World Cup is usually held during the northern hemisphere's summer. But it's so hot in Qatar that it can reach up to 50C in June and July - so they moved it to November and December.

But there's been criticism about it being hosted there

Qatar is the first Arab nation to host the tournament, but it follows strict Muslim laws and same-sex relationships are banned. The country has also been criticised for its human rights record and the treatment of foreign workers who helped to build new stadiums, roads and hotels for the tournament.

Qatar says everyone will be welcomed... as long as they follow the rules

The country has insisted no-one will be discriminated against. But its chief World Cup organiser, Nasser al Khater, says the government won't change its laws and has asked visitors to respect the country's culture.

But some players plan to protest

Captains from 10 European teams, including England's Harry Kane, plan to wear "OneLove" armbands to promote diversity and inclusion. Denmark have altered their shirts and Australia made a video urging Qatar to change its laws on homosexuality. England players also met some migrant workers in Qatar ahead of the tournament starting.

Plenty of people are expected to watch the games

In the UK, the BBC and ITV will both be showing matches, and Welsh-language channel S4C says it plans to show every Wales game. You can see when all the games are and which ones the BBC will be showing here.

Around the BBC World Cup 2022 - Groups & Schedule