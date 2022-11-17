Cristiano Ronaldo happy with Man United interview, says Piers Morgan
- Published
Cristiano Ronaldo is "very happy with the way things have played out" after his explosive interview about Manchester United, Piers Morgan says.
"I think he knew what he wanted to say, and how he wanted to say it. He knew what the reaction would be."
The first part of his TalkTV interview aired on Wednesday, with Ronaldo claiming the club "betrayed" him.
"He doesn't do anything without giving a lot of thought... he gave this a lot of thought," Piers tells BBC Newsbeat.
Ronaldo told Piers he had no respect for current manager Erik Ten Hag.
He also criticised former team-mates and Manchester United legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, and also took aim at the club's owners.
Manchester United fans have been critical of the striker, with some feeling there is no way back for the striker.
They accuse him of ruining his legacy at the club, and some think the interview is an attempt to get out after he failed to secure a summer transfer.
But Piers feels there are "a lot of people" who will support him after seeing the full interview.
'The worst year of Ronaldo's life'
The former tabloid newspaper editor says he has developed a friendship with Ronaldo over the years.
"I could tell that he was feeling increasingly frustrated," says Piers.
"And then, quite recently, he contacted me to say he wanted to do a big interview."
"He wanted to set the record straight, because for most of this year, he's been on the receiving end of really, I think, a ridiculously overblown amount of criticism."
He refers to problems at the club but also in his private life, with Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announcing the death of their baby boy earlier this year.
"And I think that it's been, as he said, the worst year of his professional and personal life."
He says Ronaldo wanted to "go on the record and set the record straight against what he thinks has been a lot of nonsense written and said about him".
Part two of 90 Minutes with Cristiano Ronaldo airs on TalkTV at 20:00 GMT.