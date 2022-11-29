Iran v USA: 'The World Cup is a platform'
The World Cup isn't ever just about football, and this year it's become a showcase for global political issues.
Iran vs USA is no different.
It's set against the backdrop of mass protests in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini two months ago - who was detained by the country's police for incorrectly wearing her headscarf.
And it means there's mixed feelings among Iranians in the UK about supporting their home team.
'Doesn't represent me or my values'
Mahrou, 17 came to the UK from Iran in 2018 but says she won't be feeling the same kind of pride as other fans.
"I'm not supporting Iran," she says.
"I don't feel like I can because the Islamic regime has hijacked our football team to use this as a mechanism to show nothing is wrong in Iran.
"It doesn't represent me or my values or my culture.
"There's a feeling deep inside of me that doesn't want them to win. It's my country and where I get my name from but I can't support them.
"When you're standing and representing a regime instead of your own people, it makes you really think.
"Football is a huge part of Iranian culture. As long as I can remember, women haven't been allowed in stadiums to watch.
"It made me think what the difference was between me and my cousins growing up.
"Women aren't able to enjoy the same freedom."
'This World Cup is a platform'
Kamyab Givaki, 33 has been protesting and petitioning for British people to do more to help Iranians," he says.
"This World Cup is a platform for Iranian voices and to show how Iranians have been treated.
"All Iranians are facing a dilemma tonight about how to feel. Progressing in the World Cup means we keep the conversation going about what's happening but also it's a chance for the Iranian government to keep their propaganda going.
"Not singing the anthem in their first match was important - the players should try and show solidarity with what's happening in ways like that as much as they can.
"Even being in the UK, we can be scared about speaking out against the Iranian government because of our families back home."
It's been over 20 years since Iran and the USA came head to head at a World Cup and the political tensions run just as deep.
Ahead of this match, Iran's football federation has complained to FIFA about the US using a modified Iranian flag in social media posts.
It was missing the Islamic script and emblem which were added in 1980.
The US said it decided not to use Iran's official flag to show "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights".
'We're not in their shoes'
Sinai Noor, 33, will be watching the game in a London pub with fellow Iranians. He says he's choosing to support the team with a heavy heart.
"It's a really emotional situation," he says.
"To me, Iran is Iran with all the diversity and different political points of view. At the end of the day, it's my country and this regime will go sooner than later.
"It's not the time to be happy or celebrating because we're mourning but I'll never want Iran to lose.
"Some people are so negative against the players but what more can they do or say? We're not in their shoes.
"We're constantly on our phones, checking the news, making sure our family members can see our Instagram stories just to make sure they're ok.
"We're trying to be the voice for our family members as to what's happing inside the country. We're longing for the time we can hug them and be together again in a free Iran."