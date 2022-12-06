Chase & Status: People will always find a way to dance
- Published
Chase & Status say passion for dance will keep the scene alive even if nightlife venues continue to close.
"The community will carry on even if the powers that be try and take away the venues," says Chase.
Data from earlier this year reported Britain has 20% fewer nightclubs than it had when the country first went into lockdown in March 2020.
Saul describes it as a "travesty" that so many places are closing.
The duo - Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status) - spoke to Newsbeat after being recognised for their contribution to dance music in Radio 1's Dance Awards.
They've been releasing music for 20 years, with their sixth album, What Came Before, out earlier this year.
Dance music has become increasingly popular, with the British Phonographic Industry finding in November, the genre accounted for around 25% of the weekly top 10 singles in 2022.
"As long as there are people with that passion, who want to make it happen, they will find a way [to dance]," Saul says.
"Even if it means they have to go back underground and start doing squat raves again," he adds.
When it comes to dance music, Will feels the UK has "always pushed the boundaries".
"There are lots of different reasons, we're quite a multicultural society," he says.
"A lot of different influences, thrown into this big melting pot. And I think people are very open minded in the UK about new sounds and new influences."
He adds that "creates an amazing energy" and inspires different people to get into it.
When announcing the pair had won the outstanding contribution to dance music award on Greg James' breakfast show, Radio 1's Danny Howard praised them for the past 20 years.
"They've done a lot for the scene, pushing forward, bringing artists through," he said. "And their album this year proves they're still doing it."
But the electronic duo aren't just focused on dance music.
"Part of our career - as well as being Chase & Status as an artist - is that we're very passionate about third party production," Saul says.
"So we've been doing a lot of drill and trap and dance production for a little while now for a lot of artists."