Keith Lemon: I'm proud of career-defining Celebrity Juice
For over 14 years and 307 episodes, celebrities have embarrassed themselves facing mortifying challenges on Celebrity Juice.
The host throughout has been Leigh Francis, known as Keith Lemon, and as the show comes to an end, he describes Juice as "career-defining".
Iconic figures Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton will return for the last one, joining current captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.
"I'm super proud of it," Keith says.
"I guess that's why Holly and Fearne came about for the last one as well - it's a big part of their lives," he tells BBC Newsbeat.
Holly was on the show for 12 years, and Fearne was on it for 10 years.
But, when they stepped back from the show, Keith says, "if [she] had been around", Caroline Flack could have been on the programme.
Caroline passed away in 2020, and Keith says she was top of the list for a captain spot.
"She was a regular [on the show] and a mate in real-life that I would see all the time."
"And I'd known Flack for years. She'd have been first on the list to move in and sit on more seats."
Maya Jama, Joey Essex and Big Narstie will also make an appearance to say goodbye to the programme, which has been loved and feared by celebs for its unique games.
Over the years, the man behind the "oosh" says he would pilot challenges with the Juice team.
"We would meet up and do a games testing day, where we would just play these ridiculous games in a spare office in the building. It was a lovely time and it was insane," Keith says.
His favourite games? Well, he says those would be the ones that "became classics", such as Don't Show Keith Your Teeth and the Wibbly Wobbly game.
'It got ruder'
Though Celebrity Juice might now be known for being raucous, raunchy and filled with swear words - it wasn't always this way.
"I didn't really use expletives [at the start], but everyone's boozed up and I remember dropping an F-bomb to Fearne Cotton.
"And everyone went crazy. And then suddenly it got just ruder, and ruder."
According to Keith, Fearne was more professional and didn't drink during filming.
But, he says, she finally raised a glass for the final show.
"Fearne told me she's never had a drink on Celebrity Juice ever until the last one, Thursday's show."