Billie Eilish heads Leeds and Reading line-ups
- Published
Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi have been announced as headliners of next year's Reading and Leeds festivals.
Imagine Dragons, Foals and The Killers will also be starring on the main stages.
Greg James revealed the line-up on his Radio 1 Breakfast Show earlier.
The three-day festival will take place on 25 to 27 August, returning to Richfield Avenue, Reading, and Leeds' Bramham Park.
Becky Hill, who's also appearing on the bill, tells Newsbeat she "can't wait to feel the energy" of the crowds.
"The energy is unmatched by any other festival," she says. "It's one of my favourite crowds to perform to."
Wet Leg, MUNA, Eliza Rose, Loyle Carner, slowthai, Bicep, Central Cee and Baby Queen will also be playing.
They'll be joined on the bill by Don Broco, Tion Wayne, Nessa Barrett, Declan McKenna and You Me At Six.
Afterglow singer Becky has been performing at the festival for a number of years and says she "loves the fact that I've worked my way up the bill".
"The show now has really found its beat," says Becky.
"I'm very excited to to have so many people enjoying themselves from all different backgrounds."
Her performance features drag artists and Becky says inclusion is "so important" to her set.
"There shouldn't be any exclusion in in dance music, and any music in anywhere, but particularly when people party, it should be for everybody and anyone."
After the pandemic, there was criticism that festivals had "forgotten" targets to be more representative and include more female-led acts.
For next year's line-up, just one in six headliners are female-led performers at Reading and Leeds.
"There's always room for improvement," Becky says.
"I think, not only for women, but for people of colour, for queer people, for non-binary artists."
But she says "it's beautiful to see things changing".
Reading and Leeds also drew criticism last year when a number of acts pulled out at short notice.
The 1975 replaced headliners Rage Against the Machine at two weeks' notice and Eurovision winners Måneskin and US rapper Jack Harlow also cancelled their sets.
Trouble flared on the final day of the 2022 Leeds festival with tents set on fire. It followed the death of 16-year-old David Celino, who fell ill after taking a particular type of ecstasy at the festival.