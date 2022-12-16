World Cup 2022: 'I've tattooed England players'
- Published
How do you end up becoming the go-to tattoo artist to some of the country's top footballers?
For Gabriel Maniak, who's inked Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and other celebrity clients, it all happened by accident.
Originally from Poland, Gabriel said he finished college and "didn't really have many plans for the future".
But he knew he wanted to be a tattoo artist, so came to London with an eye on starting his inking career.
It was a trip to his local tattoo shop for a touch-up on an old design that kick-started Gabriel's journey into the industry.
"I went to fix my old tattoo at the local tattoo shop. I asked the guy if he can... give me some tips," he tells BBC Newsbeat.
From that day on he was hooked.
Raheem Sterling was the first footballer he tattooed, after his name was passed to the player.
"A few of my customers are really good friends with Raheem Sterling," says Gabriel.
"When I started working with them they said: 'Listen, we know a lot of footballers and we're going to provide your work to them as well'."
And when Gabriel met Sterling, he had a very personal commission - a portrait of the Chelsea forward and his young son.
"When I met him he wanted to get a few tattoos done, but obviously that was a big piece," says Gabriel.
"It took at least about 10 hours to complete."
Gabriel's also done pieces for Swansea's Michael Obafemi, Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa and rapper Anderson .Paak.
And you might recognise his latest England footballer client's tattoo if you've been watching the World Cup.
Gabriel counts celebrity barber Sheldon Edwards, better known as HD Cutz, as a "dear friend".
Sheldon was responsible for Phil Foden's bleach-blonde World Cup look and sent him in Gabriel's direction with a fateful phone call.
"He's like: 'Listen, Phil is in London and he wants to get his first tattoo done, are you down?'," says Gabriel.
"I was like: 'course man'.
"So after I finished the session, I just packed my stuff and we met and did this tattoo on his neck.
"It was a big thing, really."
But even though he's tattooed some big names, Gabriel says your work having a potential audience of millions brings pressure.
"Any tattoo really is a pressure, because it's something that stays for life on the skin," he says.
"It's just really amazing to see my stuff on the on the TV screen or in the magazines."
And while England's exit from the tournament means Gabriel can't yet count World Cup winners among his client list, there's one finalist he'd be up for tattooing.
Lionel Messi.
"He has some great work by some good artists," says Gabriel. "It's a pressure to work alongside other work from other artists."
But that won't put Gabriel off.
"I mean, if you've got a contact for him, please send him my way," he jokes.