Dry January, Veganuary and resolutions: What you need to know Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images

Celebrated Christmas a little too hard? You might be looking to change things up. Whether it's time to try Dry January, Veganuary or an old-fashioned New Year's resolution, here's what they're about.

It's about giving something up or changing something

Dry January is about not drinking alcohol, while people taking part in Veganuary stop using or eating any animal products for January - like trial runs of a different lifestyle. Resolutions, on the other hand, are supposed to last longer - and are usually focused on self-improvement like exercising more, saving money or putting your phone down more.

It can be good for your health... and your pocket

Dry January's organisers say a month without booze can boost your sleep, give you more energy and help your mental health. Veganuary's organisers argue a plant-based diet is good for your health, reduces animal suffering and helps the environment. And with inflation pushing up prices of meat and alcohol, there's a chance both could save you some money.

But quitting ain't easy

Very few people manage to avoid meat completely or stay totally "dry" when taking on the January challenges. A small survey by opinion poll company YouGov found only a third of the people it asked managed to stick to their New Year's resolution completely.

There are ways to set yourself up for success

Experts suggest people look out for "triggers" - situations like stress that might push you into indulging in food or drink or abandoning that after-work jog. Other common tips include making a plan, tracking your progress and finding a community or "buddy" to support you as you go.

Or you could just not bother

Making big, sudden changes to your lifestyle can be hard, so some recommend smaller more achievable changes - using the stairs instead of a lift is a classic example. And if you're starting a new exercise plan it's important to start slowly so you don't overdo it. Dry January, meanwhile, can cause dangerous withdrawal problems for people physically dependent on alcohol.

Remember that you're only human