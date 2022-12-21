Brixton Academy: Tributes to security worker killed in Asake gig crush
The family of a security contractor who died after being injured in a crush at Brixton O2 Academy have paid tribute to their "selfless" loved one.
Gaby Hutchinson was working at Afrobeats artist Asake's show on Thursday when a "large number of people" stormed the south London venue.
The 23-year-old, from Gravesend in Kent, died in hospital on Monday.
Family members said: "Losing our beautiful Gaby is a pain that can't compare."
Police have established that Gaby and two other people were in the O2 Academy's foyer or entrance area when they were seriously hurt in the crush.
Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died on Saturday from her injuries and a 21 year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.
'A blessing'
In a tribute shared with BBC Newsbeat, family members said Gaby, who used "they" and "them" pronouns, was "unapologetically themselves".
"When Gaby loved you, it was with their whole heart," relatives said.
"Gaby has bought so much love, laughter and inappropriate jokes into our lives and will forever be our baby, our daughter, our sister, our man and our joy.
"Getting 23 years of Gaby's life was a blessing and one we will never forget. Gaby will forever live on in our hearts.
"No-one should go to work and not come home.
"But Gaby protected those they loved fiercely and it was the same with Gaby's job."
They added that Gaby, who had been working as a contractor on the night of the gig, had "always wanted to work with dogs" and dreamt of becoming a dog handler.
The Met Police say they are "working hard to establish exactly what happened" at Thursday's concert.
Officers describe the investigation as "large and complex" and the force has set up an online portal for people to submit information, images or footage.
The O2 Academy has offered "heartfelt condolences" to Gaby Hutchinson's family and friends.
"We continue to be devastated by this tragic situation and are fully supporting the ongoing situation," a statement said.