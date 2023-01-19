Love Island: I stayed up all night to design Maya Jama's outfit
- Published
When Love Island hits the screens, it's normally the Islanders' outfits that get people talking.
But this year it was a different two piece that grabbed the headlines.
On Monday night, many of us were excited to tune in for the return of the reality show.
But, for Sierra Ndagire, the excitement had less to do with the couples in the South African villa, and more to do with a certain red outfit worn by new presenter Maya Jama.
Maya wore the crochet two-piece as she made her first appearance.
"Her stylist contacted me about doing a piece for her," Sierra tells BBC Newsbeat.
"I was overwhelmed, it was unbelievable. A bit like when something happens and it's an out of body experience," the 25-year-old says.
It was quite the journey for Sierra when it came to creating this outfit for Maya.
She was in Berlin when she received the call that the co-ord was needed "the next day".
"I flew in at midnight, stayed up all night, made the outfit, finished it and delivered it the next morning, and then they flew it to South Africa.
"I think I got one hour of sleep that night."
Sierra runs a clothing brand called Crolage where she makes skirts, dresses and two pieces.
"I definitely didn't imagine someone like Maya Jama would be wearing my outfits - especially because it started as a hobby."
"Last year it started as something I did just on the side. Now it's turning in to a full-time thing," she adds.
Maya has worked with big brands in the past, releasing a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing in 2018.
But Sierra is happy she's championing a small and independent brand.
"I think it goes to show that first of all, she does support women. And secondly, she's not choosing the safe option.
"She had all these opportunities with other big brands that would have done it. But she chose someone smaller.
"And she wants to, I guess, inspire the next generation. I'm here for it."
As for business since the outfit got an outing on ITV? It's definitely picked up, Sierra says.
"I feel like because she's such a loved person, everyone's been reaching out to me."