Mya Mehmi 'honoured' to be first trans artist on Asian Network
Singer-songwriter Mya Mehmi is the first ever trans woman to be featured on the BBC Asian Network music playlist.
Mya's song Parivaar, meaning family in English, explores her Punjabi heritage and queer identity.
She believes music is a form of self-exploration and self-expression, a way to represent the unrepresented.
And the track holds a lot of importance for her family.
"I wrote the song in 2020 after the death of my Thaya [uncle] for my cousin and my dad," she says.
"It was heartbreaking watching everyone mourn the death by themselves so this was my attempt to comfort them the best way I know how."
Mya began her transition in 2020.
She says she felt privileged to be supported by family and friends, but wishes the British Asian community was more understanding and welcoming towards the LGBTQ+ community.
"If you really love someone and they come out as trans, you need to do the work by researching and asking questions," she says.
"Some of my family members still misgender to make themselves feel more comfortable.
"If they truly love me they should be happy that I am finally living in a state of peace."
Mya called it an "honour" to be the first trans artist to be played on the BBC Asian Network music playlist, but was also surprised by the lack of representation in 2023.
"I know so many incredibly talented trans South Asian artists, so I am shocked.
"I appreciate this title, but I take it with a pinch of salt. For all we know there could have been artists in the playlist before that are transgender, but didn't have the support to come out."
She wishes there was more LGBTQ+ representation in the Asian music industry.
"I know so many queer artists that are amazing, but we are held back because I think South Asians aren't taken seriously in the music industry, and to be trans on top of that is a whole other thing to overcome."
Mya is thankful for the positive reaction she has received from listeners and hopes her music makes young trans people feel seen.
"One of the big things that deterred me from transitioning was because I didn't see any trans artists being welcomed into the industry."
"It was very scary for me," she says.
"My advice is to stop trying to appease the mainstream, straight music world. I make music for me and my community."
Listen to the full interview on Asian Network News Presents on BBC Sounds.