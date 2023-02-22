Tommy Fury v Jake Paul: Boxer says Molly-Mae deserves more credit
- Published
Tommy Fury says Molly-Mae Hague deserves more credit for putting up with him being away training as they've become first-time parents.
The boxer is taking on YouTuber Jake Paul in a multi-million pound fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Molly-Mae gave birth to their daughter Bambi last month but Tommy say he's been busy preparing for the fight.
"Molly's took it upon herself to deal with everything herself," he tells Newsbeat.
"She hasn't bothered me once about anything.
"She's been absolutely amazing. I think people need to stand up and give her a lot of credit for that."
Tommy's been criticised online for being away a lot preparing for the fight while Molly-Mae was pregnant.
But he says the fight with Jake Paul is so big that he wasn't able to take much time off from training.
"It's such a serious fight that you can't break training camp," Tommy says.
"And these are the sort of sacrifices that I've made in the lead up to this. It is what it is, what can you do?"
This is the third time the fight the pair have been due to fight - Tommy had visa issues the first time and was injured for the second date.
To announce the fight, Jake Paul tweeted that there was "no excuses, the baby has been born" - posting the news before Tommy and Molly-Mae had announced it themselves.
"We weren't that bothered when we saw it - there was like 20 million people speculating about it," Tommy says.
"He didn't know anything, he was all the way in the United States, me and Molly were like 'oh smart move'."
The fight is taking place in Saudi Arabia - a place where it's illegal to be gay and there are strict rules around what women can do.
The country has hosted a number of big boxing fights in recent years and has been accused of using them to improve its international image - also known as sportswashing.
"I can only come and speak on my experience," Tommy says.
"And so far it's been amazing, they've not been able to do enough for us. Anything that we needed has been there a drop of a hat.
"I believe this will be the epicentre of sport in the future because it is so much on offer out here and they're aiming to be the best."