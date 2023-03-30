New rules announced to tackle driving test backlog
- Published
There are new plans to help tackle the big driving test backlogs.
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) says it will change its rules to stop drivers from booking tests before they are ready.
Those who fail will have to wait 28 days, instead of 10, before booking another one.
Around 53% of exams are failed, according to AA data from February 2023, with the average waiting time in November 2022 peaking at 24 weeks.
Before 2020, that average wait time was six weeks, from booking online to taking the test.
Tests were banned during Covid lockdown, forcing drivers to then wait months before getting the chance to lose their L-plates.
Figures from the DVSA last year showed there were more than 500,000 learners waiting for their driving test.
The plans, which will come into effect this summer, also include extending the notice period during which a cancelled car test will result in a lost fee from three to 10 days.
"It is clear more needs to be done to make sure learner drivers only take their test when they are fully prepared," says Loveday Ryder, chief executive of the DVSA.
Nerves are a factor
However, driving instructor Jenna Williams, who is based near Cardiff, doesn't think the new measures are going to help ease the waiting lists.
"The only thing that they're going to be able to do to reduce the backlog is either have more driving test centres, more examiners, less strikes," she tells BBC Newsbeat.
"More people need to do tests on weekends or after hours - otherwise, they're never going to get rid of that backlog."
She also says the main reason people fail their tests isn't because they're not ready - but nerves.
"And I think at the moment as well, the thing that adds to those nerves is that the wait is such a long period of time.
"In Cardiff, for example, the next available driving tests available on the system is August."
'It's not fair'
Jae Ababio, 20, has been waiting for a test.
"It's been pretty difficult," says Jae.
"I started my driving lessons when I was in sixth form. But then Covid happened so I couldn't carry on with my lessons.
"I couldn't even book my theory test for ages, because I'm from a small town and the only place you can do the tests is out of town, and there isn't enough spaces to do it."
Jae, from Telford, is worried as they only have two months until their theory test runs out.
They also think that the time between being able to book a new test, if you fail, shouldn't increase.
"Unfortunately, it's not fair but learners that are probably going to fail first time are taking the slots when you could just be finishing and being able to take your test and move on.
"Instead of spending more money on driving lessons," Jae adds.
Good for safety
Camilla Benitz, head of AA driving schools, agrees with Jenna, saying she doesn't think the waiting times are going to reduce too much.
But she does think it's a good move for safety.
"It is really good to help make the roads safer - increasing the wait from 10 to 28 days if you fail your test, before being able to take another one, is a real positive."
DVSA data shows examiners are having to physically intervene in more than 12% of tests for safety reasons.
"Some of the backlog is due to people failing their tests. But it's not just down to failed tests - unfortunately, during Covid [lockdowns] 850,000 tests were cancelled.
"We're just not eating into that backlog quickly enough for people who really need to learn to drive," she adds.