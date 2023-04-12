London Lions on EuroCup run making history for British basketball
"We're aware of what it means for British basketball, we are aware of what we're doing and what we're trying to build."
London Lions will make history later as the first British side to make the EuroCup play-offs.
They take on Spanish side Joventut Badalona - one of the favourites to win the tournament - in Spain on Wednesday night in a one-game series.
So win one and they're through to the next round. Lose? And they're out.
But Lions player Aaron Best is aware that even by reaching the play-offs, they've done a lot for British basketball.
"It's been special, it's been a rollercoaster," he tells Newsbeat.
"The more people that get into it, I think it is only going to help the British basketball scene and basketball all over the world really."
'Autographs and pictures'
The British Basketball League - which the London Lions have already secured the championship for this season - has already seen a rise in attendances, with the play-off finals selling out last year.
It's also received a big boost in finances over recent years.
A business group from Miami - who own the London Lions team - purchased a 45% stake in it for £7m in December 2021.
With this new investment the Lions were able to bring in former NBA players such as Sam Dekker and hire a new head coach in Ryan Schmidt.
And the head coach says he's definitely seen an increase in the crowds at their games.
"We're getting sell-outs on a pretty regular basis, if it's not a sell-out, it's pretty close," Ryan tells Newsbeat.
"I think we're having on average around 4,000 people come to the Copper Box Arena where we play.
"I think when you see the attention that the players are getting after games for autographs and pictures as well as kids now wearing London Lions jerseys - we speak about it a lot with the players - being part of something bigger than yourself."
And it's not just London where the support is coming from.
"I get messages on social media from British basketball fans across the country - Plymouth and Cheshire all the way to Glasgow," Ryan says.
"I think when you see you are growing a game and seeing that you're getting more fans showing up to games, and also consistent fans coming back, it's pretty remarkable."