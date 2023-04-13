Junior doctors' strike: 'I'm in pain but I support strikes'
Thousands of hospital appointments have been left in limbo this week due to junior doctors striking over pay and working conditions.
For some patients, it means waiting in discomfort while doctors continue to campaign for a 35% pay rise.
Rebecca Jones, from Tunbridge Wells, has been waiting for a laparoscopy, or keyhole surgery, on her abdomen since June 2022.
But it's now been delayed because of the strikes until at least next month.
"I'm not happy that it's been cancelled. I don't think anyone would be. By the time I get the surgery, it will have been nearly a year," the 25-year-old tells Newsbeat.
"I'm still struggling with all the things that led me to need the surgery.
"I get a lot of pain after I eat. Basically one of my organs is attached to my intestines and every time I eat it pulls and I get pain.
"The surgery is to figure out what's going on and detach everything. I'd quite like for it all to be over."
Despite the pain she's experiencing, Rebecca fully supports the striking doctors.
"I don't think it's their fault. They've been undervalued and underappreciated for so many years," she says.
"And they're finally using their collective power to make a statement. All they're asking for is for their pay to get back to what it once was."
The British Medical Association, the union representing the doctors, claims junior doctors in England have seen a 26% real-terms pay cut since 2008/09 because pay rises have been below inflation.
Doctors have been on the picket lines outside hospitals from 7am on Tuesday and will keep striking until Saturday.
Some reports have said that surveys suggest just over 50% of the British public support the junior doctor's strikes.
Jamie Hale, 31, from Lewisham, has a regular procedure every few months, and his latest was scheduled for this week.
He says he'll keep supporting the doctors even if it means he's in pain for longer and they choose to keep striking.
"It's a persistent discomfort that I am constantly aware of. But I'm sure I've been treated by junior doctors who have been hungry, exhausted and overworked on understaffed wards," he says.
"While the delay is not life-threatening, for me it will certainly be uncomfortable until the procedure is carried out.
"I remember a junior doctor who was fresh on the wards who saved my life one time and because of that I can't do anything other than support them now.
"I'm here because of a junior doctor and so I'm willing to put up with a couple of weeks of discomfort."
'Just bad luck'
Some of the appointments put on hold this week also deal with cancer care - an area of the NHS which has experienced a significant backlog and longer waiting lists since the pandemic.
Rebecca Langley was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer at age 30.
Since having major surgery last summer and being given the all-clear from cancer, she was due to have a follow-up this week.
"I still have some way to go in the recovery," she says.
"I'm still in some pain and there were issues I wanted to bring up with the surgeon. I was frustrated but it's not the doctors' fault, it's just bad luck that I was one of the patients this week who had their appointment cancelled.
"I don't think the apology should be coming from the doctors - it's tough to hear it from them. They've been working so hard.
"The staff are leaving in huge amounts and I've seen the waiting lists go up in six years of treatment. Patients are suffering and dying due to underfunding and being short-staffed.
"Nobody wants it but if striking is the only option to get the government to listen then that's what's got to be done."
The government says the door is open for talks on pay - but a 35% rise is unreasonable.
A spokesperson added: "We've been engaging with Acas during this dispute and remain open to considering whether there is a role for them to help us reach the desired outcome - an end to strike action which is putting patient safety at risk.
"But our position remains that the junior doctors council needs to significantly reduce its demand for a 35% pay increase and pause action for formal talks to begin and that will not change."